DeGate Hits Market Cap of $21.56 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. DeGate has a total market cap of $21.56 million and $43,994.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,656,299 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.