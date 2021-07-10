DEJAVE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,347.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $424.69 or 0.01270393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1,347.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00116000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00161789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,424.53 or 0.99984705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.00948993 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.