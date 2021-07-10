Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,131 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $58,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,222,273 shares of company stock valued at $321,671,094. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

DELL traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,684. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

