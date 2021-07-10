Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Reaches $330,261.86

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $330,261.86 and approximately $23,092.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

