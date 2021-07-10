Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Denny’s worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 200.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.