DePay Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $46,738.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

