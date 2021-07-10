Deri Protocol Trading Up 6.1% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $100,219.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00116179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00161883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,758.90 or 1.00029342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.00948861 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

