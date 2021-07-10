Dero Price Hits $7.48 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $79.95 million and $485,014.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00022145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,773.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.90 or 0.06247237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.01461178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00392718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00145959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.82 or 0.00636061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00409510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00325288 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,690,129 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

