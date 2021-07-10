Desire (DSR) Market Capitalization Reaches $44,616.43

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $44,616.43 and approximately $18,327.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,354.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,084.37 or 0.06249105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.12 or 0.01475429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00396794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00145037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.00626115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00411682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00319217 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

