Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $137,265.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00009580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

