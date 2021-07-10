Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $124,596.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $124,596.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00009868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00299575 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

