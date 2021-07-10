DEXA COIN (DEXA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $477,968.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00116164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00162005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.95 or 0.99844444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00932114 BTC.

DEXA COIN Coin Profile

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net . The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN . DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

