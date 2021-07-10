DeXe (DEXE) Price Hits $4.15 on Major Exchanges

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. DeXe has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and $22.12 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00012393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00876579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044456 BTC.

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,304,998 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

