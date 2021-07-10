DEXTools (DEXT) Hits Market Cap of $25.90 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $25.90 million and $269,417.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEXTools has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,813,658 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

