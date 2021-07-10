DFI.Money Price Tops $2,129.25 on Top Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $2,129.25 or 0.06367781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $82.18 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00053754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.15 or 0.00876691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044462 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

YFII is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

