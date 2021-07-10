DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $143.57 or 0.00427829 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,265.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00161618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,463.92 or 0.99719687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.98 or 0.00944567 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.