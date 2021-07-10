dHedge DAO (DHT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $761,959.00

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002514 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $12.14 million and $761,959.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,338,492 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

