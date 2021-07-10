dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits Market Cap of $12.33 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $686,733.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.34 or 0.00877916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,338,492 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

