Diamond Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,607.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $14,607.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00006355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,611,948 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

