DIGG (DIGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,575.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $22,575.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $30,716.41 or 0.91342237 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00115433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,705.80 or 1.00231872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.60 or 0.00947430 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 297 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

