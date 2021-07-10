Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) and Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Head to Head Contrast

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Tilly’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tilly’s and Digital Brands Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $531.33 million 0.89 -$1.14 million ($0.04) -391.00 Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digital Brands Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilly’s.

Profitability

This table compares Tilly’s and Digital Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s 4.41% 17.14% 5.23% Digital Brands Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tilly’s and Digital Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 1 2 0 2.67 Digital Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilly’s presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Tilly’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than Digital Brands Group.

Summary

Tilly’s beats Digital Brands Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 238 stores in 33 states. The company also sells its merchandise through its e-commerce website, tillys.com. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc. provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, including dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand. The company was formerly known as Denim.LA, Inc. Digital Brands Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

