DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Hits $46.63 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $46.63 million and $998,209.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 131.4% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00379445 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.76 or 0.01628097 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,729,858 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

