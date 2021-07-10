Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $403,406.78

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $403,406.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,559.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.35 or 0.06246744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.01477838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00397171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.65 or 0.00627706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00412206 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00321013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,557,173 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

