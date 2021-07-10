Digitex City (DGTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00871722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

