Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,877.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $5,877.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00125442 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

