disBalancer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $352,233.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $352,233.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00115749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00161869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,512.68 or 0.99898407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00944725 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,474 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.