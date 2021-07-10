DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$42.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $86.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

