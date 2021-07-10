Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00395687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,383,034,336 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

