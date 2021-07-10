Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $38.09 or 0.00113238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $78,354.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00881080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

DOKI is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “



