Donut Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $837,659.76 and $241,414.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00114882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00161633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,381.79 or 1.00292767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.43 or 0.00950699 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars.

