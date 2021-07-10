DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.