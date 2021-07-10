DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $38,395.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,689.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.52 or 0.01458965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.53 or 0.00408235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00079754 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

