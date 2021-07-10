Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Dril-Quip worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $31.88 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

