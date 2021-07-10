DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.03 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.62 or 0.00031761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $176,469.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00116003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00161942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,397.83 or 0.99866310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.90 or 0.00941614 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,850 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

