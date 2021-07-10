Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Dufry stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 641,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

