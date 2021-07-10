Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.27% from the company’s current price.

DPMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Dundee Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.04. 33,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,880. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 23.60%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

