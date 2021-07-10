DXdao Price Tops $273.59 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $273.59 or 0.00818602 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $215,858.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00239167 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

