Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001800 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.38 or 0.06290393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.85 or 0.01473552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00397005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00146276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00625803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00416874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00322193 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

