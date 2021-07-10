Dynamite Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,932.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Dynamite has a market cap of $145,237.17 and $62,932.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

