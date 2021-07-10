Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.35. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 92,210 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$48.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

