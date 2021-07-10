EasyFi (EASY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $627,559.00

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.75 million and $627,559.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.67 or 0.00007948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00872586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044573 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.