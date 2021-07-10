eBoost Price Tops $0.0562 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $324.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

