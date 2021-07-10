Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0038 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Edgeless has a market cap of $464,296.67 and approximately $7.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.29 or 0.00881094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044501 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

