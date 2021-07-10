Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $28,452,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,194 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

