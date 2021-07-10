Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51,811.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $6.27 million and $51,811.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,828,840 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

