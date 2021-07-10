Electrify.Asia Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $474,589.13 and $20,650.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00869344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.