Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,717.34

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $6,717.34 and $71.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001038 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00243663 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.