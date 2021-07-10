Elrond (EGLD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.52 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $87.32 or 0.00261138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $27.52 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00035796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012749 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,042,390 coins and its circulating supply is 19,060,526 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

