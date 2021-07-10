Elysian Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $126,699.53 and approximately $670,378.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00862013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.