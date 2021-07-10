eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of eMagin worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eMagin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eMagin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.68.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,942.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,458,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,426. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

